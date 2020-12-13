Business Too soon to celebrate SA’s economic rebound SA's economy beat expectations to grow at an annualised rate of 66% in the third quarter BL PREMIUM

A surge in exports and weak imports helped to lift the economy and the balance of payments in the third quarter, aiding a rally that briefly took the rand to better than R15 to the dollar this week.

But SA's official entry into the ranks of Covid-19 second-wave countries this week has raised concerns about whether the third quarter's strong economic rebound can be sustained, with latest figures suggesting the pace of recovery has already slowed in the fourth quarter...