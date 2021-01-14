Money & Investing The metals bull run continues Almost all commodities had a great year in 2020 — oil is the exception. The money is on a good 2021 too BL PREMIUM

While 2020 will be a year the world would rather forget, for the commodities sector it was a remarkable 12 months thanks to a price run that looks set to continue into 2021 and beyond.

In fact, oil aside, there’s hardly a commodity that had a particularly bad year...