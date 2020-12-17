News Leader
WATCH: How infrastructure spend has lifted construction
Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the recovery of the Afrimat construction index
17 December 2020 - 07:24
The Afrimat construction index staged a remarkable recovery in the third quarter of 2020 following a sharp decline in the second quarter due to lockdown restrictions.
Business Day TV discussed this with independent economist Roelof Botha.
