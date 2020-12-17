Companies / Mining

WATCH: How infrastructure spend has lifted construction

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the recovery of the Afrimat construction index

17 December 2020 - 07:24 Business Day TV
The Afrimat quarry in Greenbushes, Port Elizabeth. Picture: DARYN WOOD
The Afrimat construction index staged a remarkable recovery in the third quarter of 2020 following a sharp decline in the second quarter due to lockdown restrictions.

Business Day TV discussed this with independent economist Roelof Botha.

Independent economist Roelof Botha talks to Business Day TV about the recovery of the Afrimat construction index

