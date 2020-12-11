News Leader
WATCH: Why mining production remains subdued
Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan talks to Business Day TV about the mining sector
11 December 2020 - 08:48
Annual mining data for October point to a slowdown in the sector, with production for October declining by 6.3%.
Business Day TV spoke to Nedbank CIB’s Arnold van Graan for his analysis of the print and how it affects the outlook for the sector.
