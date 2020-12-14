Companies / Mining Chrometco warns of liquidity crunch after Covid-19 hit The group says it should be able to meet its debt obligations based on current production and prices, but its going-concern status is at risk BL PREMIUM

AltX-listed chrome miner Chrometco has warned that another production disruption or a drop in chrome prices could mean it will be unable to meet its obligations to lenders, with the group battling with a liquidity crunch after a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The group’s current liabilities exceeded its current assets by R615.3m at the end of its half year to end-August, which compares unfavourably with its R127m market value on Monday...