Eastplats plans a new revenue stream with Omang
The black-owned investment group will fund a study into a PGM tailings treatment plant at the mothballed Crocodile River mine
22 July 2020 - 18:53
Eastern Platinum is gradually restarting cash flow by leaving its core mining assets untouched and using peripheral deposits to make money, most notably turning tailings dumps into revenue streams.
Eastplats, a JSE- and TSX-listed Canadian company, stopped its sole operating asset, the Crocodile River mine and plant near Brits in North West province in 2013 when platinum group metal prices were low.
