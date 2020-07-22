Companies / Mining Eastplats plans a new revenue stream with Omang The black-owned investment group will fund a study into a PGM tailings treatment plant at the mothballed Crocodile River mine BL PREMIUM

Eastern Platinum is gradually restarting cash flow by leaving its core mining assets untouched and using peripheral deposits to make money, most notably turning tailings dumps into revenue streams.

Eastplats, a JSE- and TSX-listed Canadian company, stopped its sole operating asset, the Crocodile River mine and plant near Brits in North West province in 2013 when platinum group metal prices were low.