Companies / Mining

Merafe warns of profit drop amid price pressure

The junior partner in a venture with Glencore has previously cited unsustainable electricity price increases as a reason to cut jobs

28 August 2020 - 08:54 karl gernetzky
Picture: GLENCORE OPERATIONS SA
Picture: GLENCORE OPERATIONS SA

Merafe Resources, the junior empowerment partner in a chrome joint venture with Glencore, has warned of a sharp drop of profits in its half year to end-June, when mines and smelters were shuttered.

The group expects headline earnings per share to fall between 81% and 86% from the prior period’s 6.6c, while net cash has fallen to R263m from R354m previously, the group said in a trading update.

The expected decrease is primarily driven by substantially lower chrome ore and ferrochrome prices and lower sales volumes, which were partially offset by a weaker average rand to dollar exchange rate, the group said.

Ferrochrome is used in production of steel, with Merafe saying previously it was under increasing operational pressure in SA, including due to “unsustainable electricity pricing.”

In June the group announced the venture was moving to cut jobs.

This affected the Lydenburg Smelter, Wonderkop Smelter, Boshoek Smelter and Lion Smelter. The process will also affect the Eastern and Western Chrome Mines.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Merafe and Glencore to keep most of their smelters in mothballs

The Glencore-Merafe Chrome Venture has restarted operations at its Lion smelter, but others remain shut
Companies
3 months ago

Merafe swings into a loss after R1.8bn writedown

Company battles with a global oversupply of ferrochrome, load-shedding and high electricity costs
Companies
5 months ago

Glencore says Eskom’s price increases threaten its smelter business and employment in SA

Ivan Glasenberg doubts  Glencore will be able to operate its smelters in SA if power utility presses ahead with price increases
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Sasol shutters Lake Charles plant due to ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
MultiChoice BEE shareholders to receive R1.5bn in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Aspen raises dividend hopes as it slashes debt ...
Companies / Healthcare
5.
Banking on Women: Absa CIB celebrates 12 women in ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Mines close for a second day due to load-shedding

Companies / Mining

Eskom’s unreliability is main threat to Merafe

Companies / Mining

Merafe Resources hits a dividend high

Companies / Mining

Merafe’s ferrochrome production falls 7%

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.