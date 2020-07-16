Companies / Mining

Chrometco expects to benefit from rising chrome prices

A decrease in chrome supply from SA and a weaker rand could benefit the group

16 July 2020 - 13:50 karl gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS
AltX-listed chrome miner Chrometco said it looked set to benefit from a rising price of the commodity amid supply disruptions in SA due to Covid-19.

Covid-19 lockdowns meant its underground operations at its Black Chrome Mine in Limpopo was in mothballs in April, while it had operated at 75% capacity in May.

Production has resumed from June, and a shortfall in chrome supply had resulted in the price of 42% grade chrome concentrate to increase from $114 per tone on April 10 to $167.5 per tonne at the end of May, the group said.

A weaker rand over the period had also increased sales, Chrometco said.

The group posted a loss of R89.2m in its year to end-February, from a loss of R153.7m previously.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Chrometco’s little-traded share was unchanged at 10c, having fallen 16.67% over the past 12 months. The group has a market capitalisation of R254m.

Chrome: Waking up to what is possible

A price surge in chrome is attracting junior miners, and commentators believe prices could remain firm for some time
Money & Investing
3 years ago

SMALL-CAP STOCKS

Through most of the last bull market on the JSE, the small-cap sector - or a fund specialising in these counters - was a great place to be. Through ...
Archive
12 years ago

MICHEL PIREU: X does not mark the spot for solid alternative investments

Although many of AltX’s stocks may look unfavourable, there could be exceptions
Opinion
1 year ago

