SA chrome ore miners to fend off proposed export tariff Cabinet backs the imposition of a chrome ore tariff to support local ferrochrome smelters, but the problem lies with Eskom

SA’s cabinet backed the imposition of a tariff on chrome ore exports as part of a raft of interventions to “support domestic ferrochrome production and its chrome value-chain sector”.

The two sentences in a 10-page statement released after Wednesday’s cabinet meeting puts SA's independent chrome producers on the defensive.