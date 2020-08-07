Companies / Mining DIVERSIFIED MINER Glencore says Eskom’s price increases threaten its smelter business and employment in SA Ivan Glasenberg doubts Glencore will be able to operate its smelters in SA if power utility presses ahead with price increases BL PREMIUM

Glencore, the diversified miner headed by SA-born billionaire Ivan Glasenberg, said Eskom’s price increases are a threat to the future of its smelting business, which employs thousands in the country.

“For us as a smelting division that is quite a huge cost,” Japie Fullard, the head of the group’s ferroalloys assets, said.