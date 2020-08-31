Companies / Mining

ARM pays dividend amid higher iron ore and PGM prices

Higher metal prices boosted African Rainbow Minerals, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

31 August 2020 - 08:57 karl gernetzky
An employee works in a ferronickel smelter. Picture:REUTERS
Patrice Motsepe-chaired African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is proceeding with a R1.5bn final dividend payout, boosted by higher iron ore and platinum group metal prices amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The diversified miner reported a 6% increase in headline earnings to R5.53bn in its year to end-June, with higher iron ore and platinum group metal (PGM) prices more than offsetting the negative effect of lower manganese ore, manganese alloys and thermal coal prices.

ARM also benefited from a weaker rand, with the average realised rand falling by 11% against the dollar.

The group declared a final dividend of 700c, from 900c previously. The amount to be paid is about R1.56bn.

Economic conditions in China, which is a key market for the group’s commodities, have shown some resilience during the pandemic and are expected to continue being supported by fiscal stimulus undertaken by the Chinese government, ARM said.

“Whilst Covid-19 is expected to continue having an impact on businesses globally, commodity prices are expected to remain robust in the short to medium term as supply-side constraints (mostly driven by Covid-19 impacts) are expected to be greater than negative demand side impacts.”

The outlook for thermal coal remained concerning, however, the statement read.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Covid-19 throws a new spanner in the works for silicosis claimants

Lung function tests cannot be carried out as they could lead to new coronavirus infections
National
1 month ago

Mines must return to work on April 17 ‘or face permanent damage’

Minerals Council to tell mines minister Gwede Mantashe it's critical operations restart at the end of the lockdown as the costs and damage mount
Companies
4 months ago

Motsepe family donates R1bn to help poor fight Covid-19

Business magnate Patrice Motsepe says efforts will focus on the poor and rural populations
National
5 months ago

