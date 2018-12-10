Kumba praises Transnet for speedy rail repairs

SA’s iron ore miners welcomed the earlier-than-expected reopening of their sole link to export markets via the Saldanha port after Transnet affected repairs on the 860km railway line ahead of time.

Kumba Iron Ore, SA’s leading source of the steel-making ingredient, and others said that Transnet had told them that a temporary bridge was capable of coping with loaded iron-ore trains — among the world’s longest — and that exports from mines around Sishen in the Northern Cape had resumed.

It has been a difficult year for Transnet on the line, with Kumba declaring force majeure on its supply contracts earlier in the year because of a number of derailments. Force majeure is a legal term that companies invoke when something beyond their control prevents them from fulfilling a contract.

Transnet itself was forced to declare a force majeure at the end of November after a truck hit a railway bridge between Vredendal and Lutzville in the Western Cape on November 28, damaging the line and instantly stopping traffic between the mines and the coast.

Kumba said by reopening the line on December 7, two days earlier than Transnet had targeted, had not changed the company’s expectation of achieving the lower end of its export forecasts for 2018, which were set in a range of between 42-million and 44-million tons of ore sold.

Kumba lost R2bn in revenue because of problems on the railway line in the first half of 2018, the company’s CEO Themba Mkhwanazi in July, citing derailments, train cancellations and failures.