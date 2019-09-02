Companies COMPANY COMMENT Patrice Motsepe’s ARM had to make tough call about Nkomati Nkomati Nickel mine will be mothballed in September 2020 and then closed, and is forecast to supply 14,000 tonnes of nickel in 2020 BL PREMIUM

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) says it is shutting its Nkomati Nickel mine in Mpumalanga, just as the prices and market for the stainless steel ingredient improves.

That the mine will be closed has been long anticipated, and the announcement from billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARM is not the surprise — it’s the timing that's surprising.