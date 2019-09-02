COMPANY COMMENT
Patrice Motsepe’s ARM had to make tough call about Nkomati
Nkomati Nickel mine will be mothballed in September 2020 and then closed, and is forecast to supply 14,000 tonnes of nickel in 2020
02 September 2019 - 17:39
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) says it is shutting its Nkomati Nickel mine in Mpumalanga, just as the prices and market for the stainless steel ingredient improves.
That the mine will be closed has been long anticipated, and the announcement from billionaire Patrice Motsepe’s ARM is not the surprise — it’s the timing that's surprising.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.