WATCH: How Eskom’s tariff victory will affect consumers
Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela talks about the court ruling in favour of the utility
30 July 2020 - 07:28
The high court has ruled in favour of Eskom in its legal battle with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).
It found that Nersa had acted illegally when deducting a R69bn equity injection into the state utility. Eskom can now recover the funds over three years and this will result in tariff increases for consumers.
Business Day TV spoke to Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela for more on the ruling and its consequences.