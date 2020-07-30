National

WATCH: How Eskom’s tariff victory will affect consumers

Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela talks about the court ruling in favour of the utility

30 July 2020 - 07:28 Business Day TV
Eskom power station. Picture: REUTERS
The high court has ruled in favour of Eskom in its legal battle with the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

It found that Nersa had acted illegally when deducting a R69bn equity injection into the state utility. Eskom can now recover the funds over three years and this will result in tariff increases for consumers.

Business Day TV spoke to Nersa spokesperson Charles Hlebela for more on the ruling and its consequences.

