National LEGAL CHALLENGES Nersa wants to overhaul its outdated tariff modelling ‘We are not moving with the times’ BL PREMIUM

The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) wants to overhaul the outdated methodology used to determine electricity prices following two court rulings against Eskom tariff decisions that could translate into higher power costs.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Nhlanhla Gumede, the member primarily responsible for electricity regulation at Nersa, said that revised models were overdue.