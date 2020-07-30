NEWS ANALYSIS: Eskom is elated, but court victory will hasten its demise
Ruling providing for R69bn to be added to the power tariff is a poison apple for the utility
30 July 2020 - 05:46
SA’s energy regulator is fuming over Tuesday’s court ruling ordering it to add R69bn to the electricity tariff over three years. Stretched consumers, too, are understandably perturbed, but Eskom is exalting in the outcome as paving the way to its financial sustainability.
The utility’s elation is short-sighted, typical for an entity accustomed to living minute to minute in its daily struggle to keep the lights on and pay its enormous debt.
