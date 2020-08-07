AngloGold’s SA mines bear the brunt of Covid

AngloGold Ashanti’s SA operations lost production worth about R1.7bn to the Covid-19 lockdown, but this was more than offset by generally strong performances from the company’s suite of mines around the world and a sharply higher gold price.

AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushnisky has informed the market that he will be leaving the company on September 1 to focus on his family in Toronto, but his departure comes at a busy and important time for the world’s third-largest gold miner.

His role will be temporarily filled by CFO Christine Ramon as the board hunts for a new CEO after Dushnisky resigned just two years into the job.

AngloGold is in a $300m disposal of all its assets in SA to Harmony Gold, a deal which has been delayed by Covid. It is busy with the slightly delayed second phase of growth at its rebuilt Obuasi mine in Ghana, one of the most closely watched projects in the company.

The SA operations had a particularly difficult six months due to the hard lockdown of the SA economy at the end of March and resultant disruption to mining, particularly underground mines; the temporary closure of the Mponeng mine as it was struggling back into production after hundreds of workers tested Covid-positive; and grade problems at its tailings retreatment operations.

Of the 85,000oz of gold production AngloGold lost as a group to Covid disruptions, the SA operations accounted for 63,000oz.

At a received gold price of $1,642/oz for the quarter and an exchange rate of R16.65/$, the cost of unmined gold in SA was R1.7bn. These assets are treated as discontinued operations by AngloGold.

Gold output from the SA assets fell by 25% to 146,000oz and all-in sustaining costs jumped nearly 10% to $1,279/oz.

For the continuing operations in Africa, Australia and South America, gold production fell by 3% to 1.3-million ounces and all-in sustaining costs blipped up just 2% to $1,002/oz.

“Our performance year to date is consistent with our prior guidance, with approximately 3%-4% of annual production being impacted by Covid-19,” AngloGold said.

“However, while the prevailing uncertainty persists in respect of the length or severity of the Covid-19 outbreak, and the government actions to stop its spread, guidance remains suspended,” it said, explaining why it would not issue production or cost targets for the full year.

The fall in group gold production was more than compensated for by a 26% jump in the interim gold price to $1,642/oz.

After-tax profit from continued and discontinued operations grew more than three times to $428m from $116m in the year-earlier period.

In the 2019 financial year to end-December, AngloGold reported a loss of $7m.

One of the pressing issues for AngloGold and its partner Barrick Gold at their joint venture Kibali mine in Democratic Republic of the Congo is extracting money they are owed from the government.

In the interim period, cash receipts from Kibali totalled $54m, but AngloGold is still owed $293m in cash locked up in the Congo. Barrick, as the operator of the mine, is in talks with the government to release it.

Similarly, cash flows were not as high as they could have been because of $131m locked up VAT returns in Tanzania and $21m of export duties in Argentina.

Free cash flow of $177m compared with outflows of $31m a year earlier.

AngloGold’s adjusted net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) dropped to 0.67 times, nearly halving from 1.2 times at the same period a year earlier.

Adjusted ebitda grew by almost 60% to $1.1bn, with net debt fell to $1.43bn from $1.74bn.

In recent interviews, Dushnisky has stressed the prioritisation of debt reduction, cutting costs and investing in exploration around existing mines to boost resources and moving resources into mineable reserves as the best way to create value for shareholders.

He has steadfastly ruled out M&A.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za