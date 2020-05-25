A third of tested miners are positive for coronavirus at AngloGold’s Mponeng
SA’s mines are unlikely to return to full production any time soon as more than 200,000 workers are called back from June 1
25 May 2020 - 19:58
As SA's mines return to full staffing levels from June 1, AngloGold Ashanti said it had finalised testing of employees at its Mponeng mine that showed a third of workers were infected with the coronavirus.
SA is easing the strict lockdown implemented from March 27, opening industry, manufacturing, mining and other businesses from the start of June.
