ALLAN SECCOMBE: Mining industry grapples with a deadly conundrum as it reopens
The problems of getting 450,000 workers back to work are being compounded by union demands
27 May 2020 - 16:44
The mining industry finds itself in a unique quandary where it’s damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t ramp up mines to full production from the start of June.
The unions are quick to criticise companies the minute a mineworker tests positive with the coronavirus, but there are big positives to be drawn from the fact that these cases are found. It’s hardly a mine’s fault if a worker comes from a community where the virus was spread. It should come as a relief the virus was detected, something that clearly wasn’t done outside work.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now