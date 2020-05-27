Opinion / Columnists ALLAN SECCOMBE: Mining industry grapples with a deadly conundrum as it reopens The problems of getting 450,000 workers back to work are being compounded by union demands BL PREMIUM

The mining industry finds itself in a unique quandary where it’s damned if it does and damned if it doesn’t ramp up mines to full production from the start of June.

The unions are quick to criticise companies the minute a mineworker tests positive with the coronavirus, but there are big positives to be drawn from the fact that these cases are found. It’s hardly a mine’s fault if a worker comes from a community where the virus was spread. It should come as a relief the virus was detected, something that clearly wasn’t done outside work.