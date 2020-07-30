Companies / Mining Surprise at Kelvin Dushnisky’s AngloGold resignation Shares fall on the news of softly spoken CEO’s departure just two years into the job BL PREMIUM

AngloGold Ashanti CEO Kelvin Dushnisky is leaving the world’s third-largest gold miner just two years into the job, opting to spend more time in Toronto with his family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

AngloGold’s shares fell by 3% on the news of his departure effective from September 1, dropping from R604 per share as the statement was released at 4pm on the JSE to close at R586.