Eastplats halts production after Covid-19 infection

Toronto- and Johannesburg-listed Eastern Platinum (Eastplats) says it has temporarily halted tailings retreatment at its Crocodile River Mine in the North West as a result of a confirmed case of Covid-19.

The company had taken precautionary steps, including full-scale cleaning of its operations and self-isolation for employees, and would also be testing staff and contractors, the group said.

“The company has prepared and is undertaking additional training and education, and targets chrome concentrate production to restart not later than Saturday June 20, 2020,” the statement read.

The group is conducting tailings retreatment at its previously mothballed Crocodile River Mine near Brits in the North West to extract chrome, and is also extracting platinum group metals (PGM) concentrate.

