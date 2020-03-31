Companies Company Comment Exxaro eyes multifaceted role in energy security sector The path Exxaro intends to tread will not be easy, but it is necessary BL PREMIUM

There is something wholly refreshing about the new Exxaro Resources strategy. By far SA’s largest coal producer, it has been fairly unsuccessful in diversifying beyond coal mining (and its lucrative stake in Kumba’s Sishen Iron Ore company).

But now, as the world makes moves away from fossil fuels, the timing is right for Exxaro to redefine its business.