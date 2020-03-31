Company Comment
Exxaro eyes multifaceted role in energy security sector
The path Exxaro intends to tread will not be easy, but it is necessary
31 March 2020 - 18:17
There is something wholly refreshing about the new Exxaro Resources strategy. By far SA’s largest coal producer, it has been fairly unsuccessful in diversifying beyond coal mining (and its lucrative stake in Kumba’s Sishen Iron Ore company).
But now, as the world makes moves away from fossil fuels, the timing is right for Exxaro to redefine its business.
