Exxaro to list on the A2X in April

SA’s largest coal producer has been approved for a secondary listing on the A2X from April 2, bringing number of securities available for trade on the exchange to 36 with a combined market capitalisation of more than R1.5-trillion.

Exxaro will be the third mining company to list on the A2X, joining African Rainbow Minerals and Tharisa.

A2X provides a secondary listing venue for companies and began trading in October 2017.

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo said the reduced trading costs on the A2X would lead to savings for investors.

“Mining still plays a significant role in the economy of our nation. Our listing on the A2X supports our commitment to investors and the SA marketplace,” Mgojo said.

