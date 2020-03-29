Companies / Mining Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force majeure Exxaro, Sasol Mining, and others forced to take measures after declaration by Richards Bay Coal Terminal BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest coal exporters have declared force majeure after Richards Bay Coal Terminal took the step in response to the nationwide lockdown.

Force majeure, French for “superior force”, is a common clause that excuses an entity from fulfilling its contractual obligations in the event of a natural or unavoidable catastrophe.