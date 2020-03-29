Coal exporters follow terminal in declaring force majeure
Exxaro, Sasol Mining, and others forced to take measures after declaration by Richards Bay Coal Terminal
29 March 2020 - 20:53
SA’s largest coal exporters have declared force majeure after Richards Bay Coal Terminal took the step in response to the nationwide lockdown.
Force majeure, French for “superior force”, is a common clause that excuses an entity from fulfilling its contractual obligations in the event of a natural or unavoidable catastrophe.
