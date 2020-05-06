Harmony to issue R3.7bn in shares for Mponeng purchase

Harmony Gold will issue $200m (R3.7bn) worth of shares to fund its purchase of mines and other assets in SA from AngloGold Ashanti.

Harmony said in its update for the past nine months that its net debt has increased by nearly R700m to R5bn. It has cash of R1.65bn and has drawn down R1.8bn on debt facilities after the March quarter to see it through the coronavirus lockdown phase in SA.

Harmony addressed the question of whether it would continue with the purchase of the Mponeng mine — the world's deepest at 4km below surface — and the Mine Waste Solutions tailings retreatment business, along with two mothballed mines, all of which would add 350,000oz of gold year to its output.

“A natural, strategic fit with its existing asset base, the acquisition of Mponeng and Mine Waste Solutions represents a compelling opportunity to enhance Harmony's position as a robust cash-generative gold mining company, particularly at current gold price levels,” the company said.

In the nine months to end-March, Harmony’s gold output fell by nearly 9% to 990,691oz due to six days of full production lost at its nine SA underground mines as the country entered an extended lockdown to curtail the spread of Covid-19.

There was also load-shedding in the early parts of the March quarter, which negatively affected production.

