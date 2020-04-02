AngloGold makes a big Covid-19 contribution before its exit

AngloGold Ashanti handed over two hospitals to fight the spread of Covid-19 as the mining sector comes under criticism from some unions over their approach to the 21-day lockdown.

Mining companies geared up to provide employees with safety and protective gear as well as sanitising products ahead of the national lockdown that started on March 27.

A small number of mining companies have applied for, and been granted, permission to continue limited mining and processing of minerals through furnaces and refineries, which are complex plants to shut down and restart.

This has provoked the ire of organisations such as the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), which accuses companies of putting profits ahead of lives.

Mining companies such as AngloGold have provided their medical facilities in SA to the state at no cost to combat the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed five people in SA and infected about 1,380, with about 50 recovered.

The fully equipped, 270-bed hospital near Orkney in North West and the mothballed 300-bed hospital near Carletonville, Gauteng, form part of the $300m asset sale to Harmony Gold by AngloGold.

With the sale of the Mponeng mine, the tailing reprocessing business Mine Waste Solutions, and two other idled mines for $300m cash and a percentage of future gold sales coming from expansion projects, AngloGold will no longer have an operating presence in its historic home base.

AngloGold CEO Kelvin Dushnisky has repeatedly said SA will remain a core country for the company, providing a range of services to the group with assets in 10 countries.

Mponeng, the deepest mine in the world at 4km below surface, has been shut in line with government restrictions. The deal with Harmony should be finalised in June, but with the economic shutdown this time frame may change.