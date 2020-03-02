Companies / Mining Northam uses technology to speed up new PGM production BL PREMIUM

Northam Platinum is using innovative, cutting-edge technology and pushing the boundaries of what is possible to bring new metal to the market as quickly as possible.

Northam is one of a handful of platinum group metals (PGMs) miners bringing additional ounces of the metals to the market as supplies of palladium and rhodium fall behind demand from vehicle makers tackling pollution from petrol engines.