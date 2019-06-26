Northam restarts Eland mine in R2bn project

Northam Platinum is restarting the mothballed Eland mine at a cost of R2bn as part of its plans to improve operational diversification and reach 1-million ounces of platinum group metal (PGM) production a year.

Contrary to the trend of closures and job cuts in the SA mining industry, Northam is investing heavily in new projects and the Eland mine will create 2,800 jobs.

Northam bought the Eland mine from Glencore for R175m in February 2017, with the deal including the mine, a large 250,000-tons-per-month concentrator plant, and a fleet of 100 mining vehicles. Glencore inherited the mine when it took over Xstrata.

Xstrata bought the Eland property from Loucas Pouroulis for $1bn and invested billions of rands in building the mine and processing plant. The mechanised mine was unprofitable and was stopped in 2015.

Northam intends returning it to a conventional mine, using teams of miners to drill and blast, but deploying a highly mechanised approach to the development of tunnels and access to the reef, creating what is known in the industry as a hybrid mine.

Northam is the first company to test a potentially industry-changing technology developed by JSE-listed Master Drilling, which has built a flexible mobile tunnel-boring machine that can dig tunnels rapidly. The test work will be done at Eland.

Under the leadership of CEO Paul Dunne, Northam has set itself a target of 1-million ounces a year of PGMs.

“The project further diversifies the group’s operations and production capacity and does so efficiently by utilising an extensive existing capital footprint. Kukama is a project that lends itself to scaling up or down and will form the production base for the broader Eland complex,” Dunne said on Wednesday.

With its Zondereinde mine near the town of Northam and its Booysendal operation near Steelpoort delivering 850,000oz of metal in the future, the addition of Eland’s 150,000oz will bring the company to its target.

Northam forecasts that Eland will reach output of 100,000oz of PGMs by 2025 and four years later reach steady-state production of 150,000oz.

Northam will spend the R2bn out of its own resources over a five-year period.

The company completed a feasibility study into restarting the Eland mine in what it calls the Kukama project, which will begin in July, the first month in the company’s 2020 financial year.

The mine will deliver free cash flow in its fourth year of operation, according to the study.

Northam has already refurbished and recommissioned its concentrator, processing tailings. It has an agreement with Jubilee Metals to process its PGM-bearing material arising from a chrome tailings retreatment business.

