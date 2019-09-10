Companies COMPANY COMMENT Master Drilling is doing novel things with technology It is critical for Master Drilling to make this machine work, not only for its business, but for SA’s underground mining industry, particularly in gold BL PREMIUM

Master Drilling remains one of the more interesting companies on the JSE, doing interesting things with technology to answer some of mining’s difficult financial questions.

The overarching question is how to get to an underground orebody quickly and how to open attack points speedily. And, above all, how to do both these things safely and relatively cheaply.