COMPANY COMMENT
Master Drilling is doing novel things with technology
It is critical for Master Drilling to make this machine work, not only for its business, but for SA’s underground mining industry, particularly in gold
10 September 2019 - 18:18
Master Drilling remains one of the more interesting companies on the JSE, doing interesting things with technology to answer some of mining’s difficult financial questions.
The overarching question is how to get to an underground orebody quickly and how to open attack points speedily. And, above all, how to do both these things safely and relatively cheaply.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.