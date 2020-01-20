Anglo launches £405m bid for UK potash miner
Anglo American is making a return to the fertiliser business with an all-cash bid for the whole of Sirius Minerals
20 January 2020 - 10:29
Anglo American unveiled details on Monday of a £405m (R7.6bn) cash offer for the whole of London-listed Sirius Minerals, a potash miner building an operation in the UK.
Anglo is offering 5.5p per share, which is a 62% premium over the volume-weighted average price over the previous three months of 3.4p.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.