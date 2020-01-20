Companies / Mining Anglo launches £405m bid for UK potash miner Anglo American is making a return to the fertiliser business with an all-cash bid for the whole of Sirius Minerals BL PREMIUM

Anglo American unveiled details on Monday of a £405m (R7.6bn) cash offer for the whole of London-listed Sirius Minerals, a potash miner building an operation in the UK.

Anglo is offering 5.5p per share, which is a 62% premium over the volume-weighted average price over the previous three months of 3.4p.