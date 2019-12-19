Companies / Mining De Beers has its toughest year since 2009 global financial crisis De Beers shows the strain of a very difficult 2019 in the global diamond market as sales fall by $1.35bn BL PREMIUM

De Beers, the world’s largest rough diamond seller by value, marked the end of a very difficult year with total diamond sales falling by $1.35bn to its lowest level since the global financial crisis.

Anglo American’s 85% held subsidiary issued the sales value of its tenth and final sale of 2019 on Wednesday showing the worst year since 2009 when the full impact of the global financial crisis triggered in the fourth quarter of the previous year was fully realised.