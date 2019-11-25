Companies / Mining

SA miners’ conundrum: palladium and rhodium output poser for platinum

25 November 2019 - 05:05 Felix Njini
Palladium. 123RF/ALEX LMX
Palladium. 123RF/ALEX LMX

Miners in SA face a conundrum: increasing palladium and rhodium output to take advantage of soaring price risks depressing the already fragile market for sister metal platinum.

That is because palladium and rhodium are mined as byproducts, with every extra ounce of the former typically coming with two to three additional ounces of platinum. Stricter emissions standards have boosted palladium and rhodium consumption in autocatalysts for petrol cars. By contrast, the backlash against diesel vehicles, where most platinum gets used, has seen the metal languish.

Consequently, some of the world’s biggest platinum miners, including Sibanye Gold and Impala Platinum Holdings, are loath to boost production, even as palladium’s eight-year supply deficit could widen in 2020.

“They can’t increase production because the main metal is platinum and they don’t want to make the price come down,” said Rene Hochreiter, an analyst at Noah Capital Markets in Johannesburg.

Platinum has rallied 15% this year from a decade low, but demand is forecast to drop in 2020, pushing the market back into a surplus. Palladium has jumped 40% in 2019, while rhodium has surged 144%.

“Expanding production to try to benefit from higher rhodium and palladium prices can be risky,” said James Wellsted, a Johannesburg-based spokesperson for Sibanye. “Most companies seem reluctant to raise production in SA due to the possible impact it will have on the platinum price.”

The rally in palladium and rhodium is extending the life of older shafts along Rustenburg’s platinum belt, but producers are not rushing to invest in new mines, according to Johan Theron, a spokesperson for Implats. Boosting production would make the platinum market “even more supplied,” he said.

Given the geological and market restraints, Implats expects output from SA’s mines to start declining over the next five years. New projects in SA would take years to develop, while those in neighbouring Zimbabwe may be stymied by political and economic uncertainty, he said.

Anglo American Platinum, the most profitable SA producer, will make a final decision on whether to expand its Mogalakwena mine at the end of 2020, according to spokesperson Jana Marais. Unusually, the company’s flagship mine produces more palladium than platinum, but Amplats must weigh the prospects for power supply from SA’s troubled state-owned utility before moving forward, she said.

Platinum group metals (PGM) production grew 3% in 2018, contributing 23% to the total mining sector, according to data from Stats SA. There are about 792,000oz of rhodium available globally in 2019. In 2018, the supply of rhodium in SA was at 652,000oz, making SA the world’s largest producer of rhodium,  according to German statistics portal, Statista. /With Odwa Mjo

Bloomberg 

Platinum investment demand expected to drive market into deficit

But World Platinum Investment Council forecasts 670,000oz platinum surplus for 2020
Companies
3 days ago

EXCLUSIVE: Sibanye-Stillwater pulls out of World Platinum Investment Council

Sibanye cites ‘non-aligned’ strategy to promote the metal and favours alternative areas of funding to underpin demand for all PGMs
Companies
4 days ago

Platinum poised for first global deficit in three years

The metal is expected to return to surplus in 2020
Markets
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

JEREMY THOMAS: With prices like these, drink up your platinum

Opinion / Columnists

Sibanye on track to pay dividends in 2020

Companies / Mining

TALKING TECHNICALS: This trend is your friend

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.