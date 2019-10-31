Companies / Mining

Sibanye eyes 2020 dividend as it tackles debt

31 October 2019 - 10:22 Allan Seccombe
Mine workers walk past the pit head at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masimthembe shaft in Westonaria. Picture: REUTERS
Sibanye-Stillwater, the world’s biggest platinum producer, flagged a return to dividends in 2020 as high metal prices allowed it to aggressively tackle its debt.

Sibanye, which was carrying high levels of debt after its $2.2bn cash purchase of palladium and platinum miner Stillwater in the US, was able to tackle its balance-sheet issues during the quarter to end-September.

Its lenders look at a metric of net debt against adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), which fell to 1.7 times during the quarter from 2.5 times at the end of the interim period in June. The metric is used to assess the ability of Sibanye to repay debt.

“With precious-metals prices rising further into quarter-four 2019 and further enhancement of our safe production delivery, the outlook for the remainder of the year remains positive,” Sibanye said.

Sibanye expects its net debt to adjusted ebitda to fall to one times if prices stay firm and its operations continue their performance in the fourth quarter and said it would “potentially resume dividend payments in the latter half of 2020”.

In the September quarter, adjusted ebitda jumped by 240% to R5.5bn.

The SA platinum group metals (PGM) portfolio, which now includes the Lonmin assets Sibanye acquired in a R4.3bn all-share deal, contributed R2.9bn towards ebitda.

The Stillwater mining and PGM recycling assets contributed R1.8bn towards ebitda and the SA gold mines R843m, or 15% of ebitda.

One of the risks to Sibanye comes from wage talks in its SA PGM business, where the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) has declared a dispute. There have been two rounds of talks between Sibanye and Amcu facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration.

Amcu called a five-month wage strike at Sibanye’s gold mines in November 2018.

Gold production increased by 45,268oz to 239,329oz quarter on quarter.

Sibanye is closing four shafts at Beatrix and Driefontein in the Free State and Gauteng respectively.

“Production has largely normalised,” Sibanye said.

It noted, though, that there had been an underground fire at one of its Kloof shafts, thought to be related to illegal mining, and higher levels of seismic activity at the Kloof mine.

