Opinion / Columnists BULL’S EYE JEREMY THOMAS: With prices like these, drink up your platinum The use of the metal in treatments for cancer is as surprising as its sudden rise on the JSE BL PREMIUM

The last of the eight bags of poison they feed you is the real killer. The ones that come early in the three-hour infusion are really only there to toughen you up, to make sure you don’t heave up the good stuff the instant it hits your vein.

The two bags of Taxol aren’t a whole bunch of fun, dripping in a dull pain and a dopey haze behind the eyes, a feeling of malaise, but they are mere ushers to the main act, which is Carboplatin.