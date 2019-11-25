Harmony Gold’s safety record criticised at annual meeting
Chair Patrice Motsepe says accountability for mine fatalities lies with him as Harmony grapples to reduce death rate
25 November 2019 - 05:05
Harmony Gold chair Patrice Motsepe and CEO Peter Steenkamp were on the defensive at the company’s annual general meeting after another poor year for deaths at its operations.
SA’s mine deaths are down 45% so far this year on the 81 fatalities recorded in 2018.
