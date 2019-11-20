COMPANY COMMENT
Australian Gold Fields’ mine a good renewable energy example
If only Eskom were an enabler of clean and abundant energy — one can only dream...
20 November 2019 - 18:39
The speed at which Gold Fields was able to install renewable energy at its Agnew gold mine in Australia only serves to underline how pathetically slow and protectionist SA authorities are around electricity.
For Eskom, the grossly mismanaged state-owned power monopoly, independent power producers (IPPs) have been viewed with near naked hostility, with every delaying mechanism and difficulty imposed on them in trying to bring alternative sources of electricity to the market.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.