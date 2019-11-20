Companies COMPANY COMMENT Australian Gold Fields’ mine a good renewable energy example If only Eskom were an enabler of clean and abundant energy — one can only dream... BL PREMIUM

The speed at which Gold Fields was able to install renewable energy at its Agnew gold mine in Australia only serves to underline how pathetically slow and protectionist SA authorities are around electricity.

For Eskom, the grossly mismanaged state-owned power monopoly, independent power producers (IPPs) have been viewed with near naked hostility, with every delaying mechanism and difficulty imposed on them in trying to bring alternative sources of electricity to the market.