Petra shares plunge as diamond price batter results

Petra Diamonds’ shares fell to a record low after its annual financial results showed the ravages of low global diamond prices.

Petra, which is listed in London, but has all but one of its four mines in SA, reported a posttax loss of $258m for the year to end-June compared to a $203m loss the year before. Its shares fell by 7% to 8p, which Reuters reported was a record low.

The loss was driven in part by a $247m impairment against its three mines in SA and its Williamson mine in Tanzania because of continued weakness in rough diamond prices.

Revenue fell by 6% to $464m because of a 5% reduction in rough diamond prices. Petra CEO Richard Duffy noted that trade tensions between the US and China, larger than normal inventories of polished diamonds and a lack of funding for cutters and polishers are making the market difficult for rough diamond miners.

The start of Petra’s 2020 financial year was marked by a 4% drop in prices at its first sale in September. With 44% of Petra’s output smaller than 0.2 carats, it was generating just 8% of its revenue from these diamonds because the smaller stones are particularly hard hit by the global slowdown in demand.

A big challenge for Petra is its debt. Consolidated net debt, which includes a $54m guarantee it has provided for its BEE partners, grew to $595m from $532m.

Its consolidated net debt to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, the measurement for Petra’s debt covenants, grew to 3.9 times from 2.7 times the year before.

Petra has set itself a target of generating between $150m and $200m of free cash flow up to 2022.

“Early indications are we will be able to deliver on the project,” Duffy said, referring to a range of interventions including procurement, sales of old equipment and operational efficiencies, as well as reining in costs.

Petra is in talks with its lenders about the potential for diamond prices to remain weak for the next 12-18 months.

“The company hopes this will help reduce its high net debt against the backdrop of a “challenging” diamond market,” said Shore Capital analyst Yuen Low.

Duffy noted that Petra owns four of the world’s 30 operating kimberlite mines. Two of Petra’s mines, Finsch and Cullinan in SA, account for 88% of the group’s production.

