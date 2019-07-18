Anglo lowers diamond output in difficult market

Anglo American, one of the world’s major diversified resources companies, lowered full-year production targets at two key subsidiaries in diamonds and iron ore, but kept its group forecast “broadly” intact.

Anglo, which is listed in London and Johannesburg, noted, however, that its output, when measured as a copper equivalent, rose by 2% in the quarter to end-June, with its historically difficult Minas-Rio iron ore mine in Brazil ramping up production ahead of target.

Anglo said the group production increase was based on normalised figures to account for the closure of the Voorspoed diamond mine in SA and the move to a toll-treatment agreement with Sibanye-Stillwater at its Anglo American Platinum subsidiary from a purchase-of-concentrate arrangement.

The two stand-out updates in the production data were the reductions in diamond output at De Beers and iron ore from Kumba Iron Ore.

“We remain broadly on track overall to deliver this full year’s production targets, with an increase to Minas-Rio guidance offsetting two reductions at De Beers and Kumba Iron Ore,” said Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani.

De Beers, which is 85% owned by Anglo and is the world’s largest source of diamonds by value, would reduce output to the bottom end of its 31-million- to 33-million-carat target to match weak market conditions, particularly for smaller, lower-value diamonds.

De Beers noted a 14% drop in second-quarter production to 7.7-million carats, which brought interim output to 15.6-million carats, an 11% decline year on year.

Total sales volumes for the interim period fell 12% to 16.5-million carats, with average prices dropping to $151/carat from $162/carat in the same period a year earlier.

“De Beers, in view of prevailing market conditions, will continue to produce to demand for the year,” said Cutifani.

Kumba, which is SA’s and Africa’s largest iron ore producer, reported output of 10.5-million tons for the June quarter, a 9% drop compared to the same quarter a year ago.

Plant maintenance

On an interim basis, Kumba, which is 70% owned by Anglo, recorded an 11% fall in production to 20.1-million tons, stemming largely from unscheduled plant maintenance at its flagship Sishen mine in the Northern Cape. At the nearby Kolomela mine, maintenance work at a processing plant has gone on longer than expected.

Anglo lowered Kumba’s full-year production forecast by 1-million tons to between 42-million and 43-million tons.

This decline will be offset by a 1-million-ton rise in the production target at the Minas-Rio mine, which was shut for an extended period in 2018 to repair a leaky 529km pipe linking the mine to a harbour.

Anglo raised output at Minas-Rio to between 19-million and 20-million tons.

Minas-Rio, which cost Anglo more than $13bn to buy and build, is one of the most closely watched assets in the company, having overshot its budget and construction timeline.

Anglo expects to secure an operating licence for its expanded Minas-Rio tailings dam before the end of 2019. Without it, the mine may have to slow or suspend production.

In other key divisions, copper production for the interim period increased by 2% to 320,000 tons and platinum output was kept steady at 992,000oz. Palladium production dipped 4% to 674,000oz because of the toll-treatment arrangement with Sibanye.

Metallurgical coal from Australia fell 7% during the interim period to 10-million tons, but the full-year target is up to 24-million tons.

Anglo has disposed of its thermal coal mines in SA that supply Eskom, and its export-focused mines increased output by 3% to 9-million tons in the interim period.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za