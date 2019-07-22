Companies / Mining

Weak demand takes shine off Petra Diamonds revenue

Production in 2019 expected to be lower

22 July 2019 - 15:34 Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Petra Diamonds Ltd reported full-year revenue below analysts’ estimates on Monday and said it expects 2019’s production to be slightly lower, as it struggles with a diamond market hit by weak demand and lack of easy credit.

The SA-focused company’s shares were down 4.4% at 17.2p in morning trading.

Petra, which has been trying to reduce debt while delivering free cash flow, said it is targeting $150m-$200m of free cash flow over the next three years.

The company’s net free cash was $17m in the second half of the year, after adjusting for debt repayments.

“This was a key catalyst that investors had been waiting for, but it could be overshadowed by guidance which is lower than expected, albeit in response to challenging market conditions,” BMO Capital analyst Edward Sterck said.

The precious-gems miner said it expects full-year 2020 diamond output of about 3.8-million carats compared with 3.9-million carats for the year ended June 30, and cut its capital expenditure target for next year to $43m. 

“Polished diamond demand and prices were weaker as the market was challenged by higher than normal polished inventories and tightening cutting-centre bank credit,” Petra said as it posted a 5%-per-carat fall in annual realised diamond prices.

Revenue for the year ended June 30 fell 6% to $463.6m, below analysts’ estimates of $483.2m, provided by Petra.

Reuters

Petra Diamonds aims for positive second-half cash flows

Debt and weak diamond prices have hit the share price hard, but things should stabilise soon, says the new CEO
Companies
3 months ago

Despite exceptional year, Gem Diamonds withholds dividend

The diamond miner reported record recoveries of large diamonds at its Lesotho mine, but has decided not to pay a dividend
Companies
4 months ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

De Beers merges SA and Canada mines into single business

Companies / Mining

Cullinan hopes for bigger, better diamonds

Companies / Mining

Petra continues to struggle at Cullinan

Companies / Mining

Petra shares slammed as Cullinan fails to shine

Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.