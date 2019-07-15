Company Comment
Future is shinier for lower-quality diamond producers
The closure of Argyle diamond mine, described by some analysts as one of the key reasons there is a glut of smaller, lower-quality diamonds, is nearing
15 July 2019 - 18:03
The long-awaited closure of Rio Tinto’s Argyle diamond mine in Australia is nearing, and a number of producers of lower-quality diamonds are anticipating improved prices for their stones once this happens.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.