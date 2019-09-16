Petra Diamonds shares continue plunge after poor results

London — Shares in diamond miner Petra Diamonds hit a record low on Monday after it missed forecasts with a 22% fall in annual profit, as a China-US trade row and protests in Hong Kong dented demand in big Asian markets.

The miner has been fixing its balance sheet after spending much of this decade investing in its flagship Cullinan mine in SA.

Petra's share price fell to a record low of 7.25 pence, recovering slightly to trade down 8% by 8.30am GMT at 7.45p. The stock is down about 80% in 2019.

The miner said on Monday it had generated positive cash flow for the first time since embarking on its major expansion plan in 2011 and had a programme to improve efficiency and cut debt.

Operational cash flow in 2019 was positive at $70.5m compared with outflows last year.

But adjusted core profit fell to $153m in the year ended June 30 from $195.4m a year earlier, compared with analysts' average expectations of $172m, according to company-compiled consensus estimates.

Alongside the effects of the China-US trade dispute and protests in Hong Kong, some analysts blame man-made stones for price weakness and soft demand. Natural diamond producers say their product is distinct.

CEO Richard Duffy, who took over in April, said in an interview he expected the market to remain under pressure. In the longer term, actions by major producers, led by Anglo American unit De Beers, to restrict supply should help.

Duffy has been overseeing a three-year plan to cut debt. Petra said net debt was $541m at the end of June.

Launched in July, Project 2022 aims to reduce debt by delivering $150m-$200m in cumulative free cash flow through efficiencies and improvement across the business.

Petra said on Monday nonexecutive chairman Adonis Pouroulis would leave the board by the end of the third quarter 2020, once a successor had been appointed. Duffy said it was a natural moment in the company's plans for Pouroulis to step down.

Kieron Hodgson, an analyst at Panmure Gordon who rates the company “hold”, said the ability to deliver on the stated goals of Project 2022 would be crucial.

Reuters