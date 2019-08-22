Exxaro CEO adds his voice to SA Inc’s call for action

Exxaro Resources’ Mxolisi Mgojo is the latest CEO of a large listed company to express concern over the perilous state of the South African economy.

“We are worried about it and we are being impacted by it,” he said. For example, the completion of Exxaro’s plant expansion at its Grootegeluk operation has faced delays after it terminated Group Five’s contract in March when the company initiated business rescue proceedings.

“The mere fact that we could have our own contractors to do some of our projects going under due to the economic climate. That does impact on us, in terms of our own projects, in terms of delays to our projects. So it’s a reality in our life.”

Mgojo, who is also president of the Minerals Council SA, said business has committed to assist government, but the state first needed to produce concrete plans to put the economy on track.

Two weeks ago, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown also raised concerns about the state of the economy, saying that urgent action is needed as the country is in a critical juncture and requires a coherent economic policy.