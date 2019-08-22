Exxaro CEO adds his voice to SA Inc’s call for action
Mxolisi Mgojo’s comments come even as the company’s profit doubles in the first half of the year
Exxaro Resources’ Mxolisi Mgojo is the latest CEO of a large listed company to express concern over the perilous state of the South African economy.
“We are worried about it and we are being impacted by it,” he said. For example, the completion of Exxaro’s plant expansion at its Grootegeluk operation has faced delays after it terminated Group Five’s contract in March when the company initiated business rescue proceedings.
“The mere fact that we could have our own contractors to do some of our projects going under due to the economic climate. That does impact on us, in terms of our own projects, in terms of delays to our projects. So it’s a reality in our life.”
Mgojo, who is also president of the Minerals Council SA, said business has committed to assist government, but the state first needed to produce concrete plans to put the economy on track.
Two weeks ago, Nedbank CEO Mike Brown also raised concerns about the state of the economy, saying that urgent action is needed as the country is in a critical juncture and requires a coherent economic policy.
Mgojo’s comments come despite the fact that Exxaro, SA’s largest coal producer, saw profit double in the first half of 2019, even as export coal prices remain low and the economy faces strong headwinds.
For the six months ended June 2019, Exxaro’s profit doubled to R6.44bn and headline earnings were 42% higher at R4.3bn or 1,730c a share. However, revenues were 2% lower.
The coal business suffered low export prices and generated R1bn less in the first half than in the previous six months.
Exxaro’s good fortune was mainly driven by its 21% stake in Kumba’s Sishen mine, which benefited from a high iron ore price. It brought in R2.7bn, compared with R784m in the first half of 2018. Noncore asset sales also allowed for the company to declare a special dividend of 897c a share.
If the iron ore effect is stripped out, “the profitably and revenue of the group was adversely impacted by the coal prices”, said Exxaro director of finance Riaan Koppeschaar.
“Since January the benchmark API 4 coal price came in almost 25% lower. So mostly our Mpumalanga mines were negatively impacted by that.”
Coal production and sales volumes were also each down by 6%. That was largely because Eskom did not take all the volumes it is contractually obliged to due to issues with its contractors. Given there is a take, or pay agreement, this did not have a commercial impact on Exxaro.
Operationally, Exxaro said its Belfast mine was six months ahead of schedule and had started producing high-quality coal.
Although higher quality coals have been trading at low prices, Koppeschaar said the company could still make decent margins on these sales.
“At any one time to have more [high quality coal] is an advantage to us. We can always use it to blend downwards to respond to what is happening in the market,” said Nombasa Tsengwa, executive head of Exxaro coal operations.