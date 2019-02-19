Companies / Mining

Cash-flush Kumba pays R9.7bn to shareholders

SA’s largest iron ore miner pours cash into shareholder returns despite a difficult year, fraught with logistical problems

19 February 2019 - 14:22 Allan Seccombe
Themba Mkhwanazi. Picture: SUPPLIED
Themba Mkhwanazi. Picture: SUPPLIED

Kumba Iron Ore paid a handsome dividend, returning all of its R9.7bn in annual headline earnings to shareholders despite a drop in profit.

Kumba, which is an Anglo American subsidiary and SA’s largest iron ore producer, reported post-tax profit of R12.7bn for the 12 months to end-December, down from R16bn the year before.

It reported a total dividend R30.24 per share after declaring a final dividend of R15.73 per share. The total dividend in the year earlier was R30.97 per share.

Kumba’s dividend policy is to return between 50% and 75% of headline earnings to shareholders. However, for 2018, the company returned 100%.

Operating expenses increased to R29.4bn from R25bn the previous year. Revenue fell by 1% to R45.7bn because of a 4% fall in sales stemming from logistical constraints, including seven derailments on the line linking the mines in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port.

Iron ore prices increased by 1% during the year to $72 per tonne.

Kumba expects the global iron ore price to average $75 a tonne because of an estimated 40-million tonnes of iron ore from Brazil’s Vale not coming onto the market after a tailings dam burst stopped one of its mines.

Total production from the mines fell by 4% to 43.1-million tonnes from its Sishen and Kolomela mines in line with the logistical constraints on the railway line and planned refurbishment of ship loader at Saldanha. “Our flexible production enabled a timeous response to the rail constraints and to market demand for premium quality products,” said CEO Themba Mkhwanazi.

Export sales fell by 4% to 40-million tonnes.

“The decrease was as a result of a combination of missed sales opportunities due to derailments experienced, single loading due to the six-week scheduled refurbishment of a ship loader, and temporary closure of the Iron Ore Export Channel due to a truck colliding with a railway bridge in November 2018,” Mkhwanazi said.

Rail disruptions

Transnet, the rail and port operator, repaired the bridge spanning the railway line quickly and kept disruption to a minimum. The disruptions on the line meant volumes delivered to Saldanha fell by 3.3% to 40.6-million tonnes from 42-million tonnes in the previous year.

Bad weather at Saldanha and the use of a single loader for six weeks meant shipments fell to 40.3-million tonnes from 41.6-million tonnes. Local sales to SA consumers stayed steady at 3.3-million tonnes.

Kumba has implemented technology to ensure the iron ore content in its product increases to 64.5% from 64.1% on average, which achieves a premium price over the benchmark 62% iron ore content. It has also increased the production of lumpy iron ore to 68% from 66%, which is a premium product compared to the fine material making up the bulk of global iron ore sales. Lumpy ore achieved a $16 per tonne premium for the year.

Kumba ended the year with net cash of R11.7bn, down from R13.9bn the previous year. Cash from operations fell by 16% to R19bn.

Looking ahead, Kumba said it will produce up to 44-million tonnes in 2019, with sales in line with that target. It expects to spend between R2bn and R3bn on a new, ultra-high dense media separation plant in 2020, which will allow the company to treat relatively low-grade iron ore and increase the content to a saleable product.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Vale disaster sends Kumba and Assore rocketing

Kumba’s share price has gained 11% since Friday's news of a second Brazilian tailing dam disaster at a Vale-owned mine in four years
Companies
20 days ago

Rand tracks iron-ore prices

As the 10th largest producer of iron ore in the world, SA’s currency is very much affected by the commodity's world price, and this has particularly ...
Markets
13 days ago

Anglo American targets growth in star copper unit

The globally diversified mining company’s production data came in largely as expected and within the guidance it provided
Companies
26 days ago

Most read

1.
EOH plunges as defence contract adds to its woes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
EOH issues cautionary as stock slips further
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Aveng sells railway-sleeper maker for a song
Companies / Industrials
4.
AngloGold sells another mine as new CEO tightens ...
Companies / Mining
5.
EOH dives 22% as possible Microsoft divorce goes ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

Anglo American targets growth in star copper unit
Companies / Mining

ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed Thabazimbi mine
Companies / Mining

Derailments pummel Kumba Iron Ore’s export sales
Companies / Mining

Kumba Iron Ore looks to consolidation and technology to keep growing
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.