Anglo American on track despite iron ore difficulties

Anglo American’s suite of mines largely hit their full-year production targets for 2018 despite a difficult final quarter for some of its operations.

Anglo American and its listed subsidiaries, Anglo American Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore, released fourth-quarter and full-year production data as well as received commodity prices, coming in largely as expected by the market and within guidance provided by the globally diversified mining company.

“Full-year 2018 production largely in-line or slightly ahead of expectations,” said Shore Capital analyst Yuen Low.

Anglo CEO Mark Cutifani described the fourth quarter as strong.

“Solid operational performance resulted in a 23% increase in production from our copper business, more than offsetting the impact of infrastructure constraints at Kumba,” Cutifani said.

The standout performance was at its copper division where full-year production increased by 15% to 668,000 tons. Full-year guidance for 2019 was pegged at between 630,000 and 660,000 tons.

Anglo sold 671,000 tons of copper at an average price of $6,239/ton, which was lower than the London Metal Exchange price of $6,526/ton.

Anglo reported a sharp increase of 25% in exploration and evaluation spending for 2018 of $284m, with the bulk of that expenditure coming from the evaluation of building an underground mine at its Los Bronces copper mine in Chile.

Fourth-quarter copper production shot up by 23% to 183,500 tons, which Anglo said was the highest level since the same period in 2013.

Diamond output from Anglo’s 85%-held De Beers increased by 6% to 35.3-million carats in 2018.

Looking ahead, De Beers expected 2019’s output to be between 31-million and 33-million carats as the company moved production underground at its Venetia mine in SA in a $2bn project.

“Associated with this, an increased proportion of production in 2019 is expected to come from De Beers Group’s joint venture partners, a proportion of which generates a trading margin, which is lower than the mining margin generated from own mined production,” Anglo said.

Full-year rough diamond sales fell by 4% to 33.7-million carats, with an average realised price of $171/carat because of reduced sales of lower-value diamonds.

De Beers CEO Bruce Cleaver flagged slow demand for smaller diamonds from India during the year in which the company had total sales of $5.387bn, including a provisional figure of $540m for its 10th and final sale of the year.

At Anglo American Platinum, the world’s largest source of mined platinum group metals (PGMs) and which is 80%-owned by Anglo, output of platinum and palladium production increased by 4% and 3% respectively.

Platinum production was 2.485-million ounces. Palladium was 1.6-million ounces.

Looking at the fourth-quarter output at its own mines, Amplats noted a 12% fall in platinum production to 307,500oz and a 7% fall in palladium to 234,800oz.

This was in part due to the sale of the Union mine where production is now recorded as a concentrate purchase.

Production from Mogalakwena, the flagship mine in the Amplats’ stable and the world’s most profitable platinum mine, fell by 11% to 108,400oz because of a lower grade and maintenance of a crusher.

At Amandelbult, platinum and palladium production both decreased by 16% to 96,500oz and 44,900oz, respectively.

A fatal accident in October led to a stoppage of the mine, which was also negatively affected by power outages.

At Kumba, production was 4% lower at 43.1-million tons as the company tweaked its production to match constrained rail capacity and loading facilities at Saldanha in the fourth quarter.

At the Minas Rio iron ore mine in Brazil, production has restarted after being stopped for most of the year because of leaks in a 529km long slurry pipeline linking the mine to a port.

Minas Rio generated 200,000 tons in the final quarter of the year, bringing full-year production to 3.4-million tons, which was 80% lower than the previous year.

Anglo has said the closure will knock $320m off its full-year earnings.

Minas Rio is expected to produce between 18-million and 20-million tons in 2019 at a cost of between $28/ton and $31/ton.

