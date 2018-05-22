Kumba Iron Ore declares force majeure as Northern Cape derailments soar

Kumba Iron Ore declared force majeure on its export contracts in March, because of an unusually high number of derailments on the railway line linking its iron ore mines in the Northern Cape to the Saldanha port, and this remains in place.

Kumba, SA’s largest iron ore producer and an Anglo American subsidiary, declared force majeure more than two months ago, Kumba CEO Themba Mkhwanazi said on Tuesday during a media visit to the flagship Sishen mine.

"We couldn’t deliver on our shipment commitments to our clients," Mkhwanazi said. "For the first time in five years, we had to declare force majeure because we could not honour our sales commitments to our clients.

"When we get certainty that we are close to closing the deficit gap we have now, we’ll lift the force majeure," he said.

Companies declare force majeure when something unexpected happens that prevents them from complying with a contract. Weather and other natural disasters are examples of events that lead to force majeure declarations.

"This year so far we had two derailments while in the past six months we had four, which is quite unprecedented and it raises all kinds of concerns. We are eager to get to the bottom of the causes because it impacts on our operations," Mkhwanazi said, adding that the contract between Kumba and Transnet allowed for flexibility in rail deliveries on both sides, and they were not yet at a point where penalty payments were invoked.

Kumba is considering regional consolidation, exploration and technology to grow and replace mined ore at its Sishen and Kolomela mines in the Northern Cape.

Kumba exports about 44-million tonnes of ore, making it the world’s fifth-largest source of seaborne iron ore. The flagship Sishen mine, which produces about 31-million tonnes a year, has a 13-year life left.

Kumba is exploring on and around its tenements in the Northern Cape for additional ore. Mkhwanazi said: "We are quite confident and excited about potential prospects."

During a media visit to Sishen on Tuesday, Mkhwanazi declined to be drawn on what its further growth prospects were outside of technological improvements to ramp up productivity, lowering costs to be globally competitive and tapping into low-grade ore that has been stockpiled until a cost-effective way could be found to upgrade its quality.

"What we are saying is we are looking beyond the current business as it stands. This has to be opportunistic and value-accretive for Kumba. If opportunities come we will consider those, but they have to be value accretive," he said.

Kumba was inching its way closer to the high-value 65% iron content ore, which was trading at a premium of $19 a tonne to the medium-grade 62% iron ore, said Timo Smit, the executive head of marketing and seaborne logistics.

The premium product is selling for $84 a tonne.

Kumba had increased the iron content in the bulk of its ore to 64.4% from 64.1%, Smit said, arguing that Kumba was doing this at a time when the demand for high-quality iron ore from China was growing.

In China, stricter pollution controls and efforts to improve smelter efficiencies were driving the demand for good-quality lumpy iron ore, which makes up two-thirds of Kumba’s annual production, and higher iron content, he said.

The lumpy premium above the price for fine iron ore was $12 a tonne and Smit saw no reason for it to fall any time soon.

Lumpy ore is basically small chunks of ore, while fine ore is like sand, which has to be sintered and made into pellets.

Chinese steel production was a high 865-million tonnes in the first quarter of 2018, he said, and the country’s steel mills were running at full capacity while iron ore production was flat.

The iron ore price for 62% iron content delivered to China — which is now close to $65 a tonne, down from the $70 a tonne earlier in 2018 — was expected to remain strong well into the third quarter of the year before weakening towards the end of 2018, Smit said.