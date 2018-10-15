ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed Thabazimbi mine

Concurrently with the rehabilitation work, which was funded by money in secure trust, ArcelorMittal would extract 1.3-million tons of iron ore from stockpiled material through a small, relatively cheap modular plant rather than restarting the large idled processing plant, he said.

While those two work streams were under way, ArcelorMittal was assessing what opportunities existed to restart mining, using part of the existing pit and moving into fresh sources of ore, he said.

Verster said having full ownership of Thabazimbi would make the rehabilitation work easier.

“That material on the surface is not our main objective. Our focus is on the rehabilitation,” he said.

“We will start doing sampling and see what opportunities there are in the longer term to restart the mine. We have to consider what new technologies we could use, what the life of the mine would be, and how the ore could best be utilised,” he said.

Thabazimbi was a source of about 2-million tons of ore a year that was supplied solely to ArcelorMittal for at least five years before it was decided to close it. The mine employed 1,150 people at the time.

There was strategic rationale for ArcelorMittal having its own iron ore mine, Verster said, adding to the risk mitigation of sourcing iron ore from third parties. ArcelorMittal buys ore from Kumba’s Sishen under a favourable pricing agreement, as well as from a number of junior miners in the Northern Cape.

“Where we can expand on that diversification it would be beneficial from a pricing perspective and give us more flexibility on the mix of material we use,” he said. The Thabazimbi ore was historically blended with that from Sishen to dilute the impurities in the Northern Cape ore.

As Thabazimbi aged it became progressively more expensive to operate and was regularly unprofitable on an annual basis by the time the decision was made in July 2015 to close it, with Kumba saying it was a “high-cost mine with difficult mining” that had “reached the end of its economic life”.

Kumba had investigated an extension to Thabazimbi, a project it dubbed Project Phoenix that was estimated in 2006 to cost $290m. It would deliver up to 3.4-million tons a year and add 20 years’ life beyond the 2016 closure the company had envisioned. However, it opted not to invest in the project, which sparked a legal row with ArcelorMittal.

