Hwange Colliery’s triple listings at stake over $6.4m scandal

At the parliamentary hearing, Hwange board chair Juliana Muskwe blamed management for the rampant corruption, saying even contractors were doing as they pleased at the colliery. She was once intimidated by a contractor who claimed to have been sent by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and mines and mining development minister Winston Chitando, she told the meeting.

Prior to his appointment as minister, Chitando was Hwange Colliery's board chairman.

Muskwe painted a picture of an all-powerful contractor who had political backing.

"Shepherd Tundiya, a contractor who transported coal, caused havoc at the company and he claimed to have been ordered by President Mnangagwa and minister Chitando,” she said.

Calls made to the president’s office and to the minister were not answered.

“Tundiya once summoned me to State House [the official residence and office of the president] and to the minister’s office. At one time, I sat in his office with the minister and he barked orders to me, while the minister did not say anything.”

During the hearing, stunning allegations were also made of abductions and kidnappings against those who threatened to blow the whistle on corrupt activities.

Muskwe said her board was not consulted on most of these shenanigans.

ZSE acting CE Martin Matanda said the company could be suspended from both the ZSE and LSE stock markets. “We have been in communication with Hwange [Colliery] officials and what was of concern was that the decision to put the company under reconstruction was not done without consultations.

“ZSE will of course notify the exchanges where there are secondary listing of any action taken that we are obliged to disclose. I will have to update you when the listings committee has a final position,” he told Business Day on Thursday.

Board member Tome said the directors were worried the three stock markets will take stern action against the company.

“We have received communication from the ZSE, who have demanded an explanation of what is going on. They have warned us of serious repercussions. We are also concerned about possible repercussions from the JSE and LSE.

"We are afraid that everything that could happen may have serious repercussions on not only Hwange but the entire image of the country. We are one of the few Zimbabwean companies listed on international stock markets,” he told a parliament portfolio committee hearing on Thursday.

Market analyst Brains Muchemwa said it was highly likely that Hwange would be suspended from the JSE and ZSE.

"A decision by the ZSE will automatically be followed by the JSE," he said.

“Hwange Colliery has needed changes to get better for a couple of years now. The behaviour of management and directors has been costing the company. Some of the main issues that have affected the company include the pricing of the coal as well as the ageing equipment which makes it expensive to maintain the cost of production,” economist John Robertson said.

Despite its challenges, the firm has huge potential to get back on its feet as it is estimated to have 2-billion tons of coal reserves. At its peak, Hwange exported to SA, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Botswana, Malawi, Tanzania and Zambia.

Meanwhile, Australian Stock Exchange-listed Invictus Energy on Thursday confirmed it had found viable oil and gas reserves in the Cabora Bassa Basin in northern Zimbabwe and will exploit the resources with the government.According to Invictus, the area in rural Muzarabani near the border with Mozambique is one of the largest under-explored interior rift basins in Africa. “Government of Zimbabwe will work very closely with Invictus to ensure that Invictus realises its plans to sink an exploration well by mid-2020," Mnangangwa said at a joint media briefing with Invictus.

“In the interim, additional geo-physical work is ongoing to identify further exploration targets,” he said.

Invictus's representative in Zimbabwe, Paul Chimbodza, said Mobil Oil was the first company to undertake oil and gas studies in the Muzarabani area 25 years years ago but left. He said his company was using the data generated by the oil giant.

Invictus is an independent oil and gas exploration company focused on high impact energy resources in sub-Saharan Africa, according to its website.