SAA’s Zimbabwe revenue up in the air

Anyone in Zimbabwe can nip along to SAA’s lovely offices in Harare to book and pay for a holiday overseas at about a half to a third of the real price. Paying with Zimbabwe’s "funny money" means a trip, beginning in Harare, can be a bonanza for travellers using the airline. And anecdotal evidence suggests anyone seems to be able to do this — Zimbabweans, foreigners, even tourists in Zimbabwe can buy a cheap ticket if they have access to someone local to pay the cost for them, and if the journey begins in Zimbabwe.

But the money paid for that ticket, cheap as it may be, has been stuck in Harare, with SAA unable to get its hands on it as a result of the foreign-currency shortage in Zimbabwe.

Neither have other airlines in the same position — RwandAir and Fastjet (which operates out of Johannesburg but recently began providing daily domestic flights between Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls).

The inability to repatriate funds from ticket sales has prompted a number of airlines to move to hard cash. A month ago, Kenyan Airways pulled out of local ticketing.

Last week, as fuel queues grew and there was a rush on the supermarkets for cooking oil, bread, flour and sugar, and SA franchise KFC closed, Emirates and Ethiopian Airways shut up shop for local ticketing payments. (It’s just as well; the FM has heard of an individual who paid a pittance last month for about 10 Emirates tickets for a family reunion in Europe.)

Cautious British Airways, operated by Comair, which flies into Zimbabwe daily, withdrew local ticketing a year ago. It’s probably the only airline that doesn’t have money stuck in the system.

For SAA, the cash caught in the remittance grid amounts to a small fortune. Though the airline will not confirm the amount, nor how long the cash has been there, airline experts in Zimbabwe say it is probably about $100m.

How did this come about?

Zimbabwe abandoned its local currency in 2008, after years of hyperinflation rendered it worthless, switching to a multicurrency economy that favoured the US dollar for cash. Zimbabweans started to fear for the future as the end neared for the Zanu-PF and Movement for Democratic Change unity government of 2009-2013.

When a new (equally shambolic) Zanu-PF government emerged in 2013, some who could afford it took their cash out of the country (carrying suitcases of dollars, it’s said, with very few searched leaving Zimbabwe) or stuck it under the mattress. As a result, it became ever harder to find greenbacks, and by mid-2016 ATMs were regularly without cash and withdrawals were limited. Even international banks such as Stanbic and Standard Chartered dramatically reduced withdrawal limits.

Later that year, the central bank, under John Mangudya, introduced low-denomination bond notes, a locally designed currency available in $2 and $5 denominations and pegged to the US dollar value.