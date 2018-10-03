Companies / Mining

Minerals Council raises concerns with Mining Charter

Mxolisi Mgojo says the council supports the intentions and content of the charter, but it is worried about some aspects of it

03 October 2018 - 09:17 Allan Seccombe
Minerals Council SA president Mxolisi Mgojo says the industry lobby group wants further talks on the Mining Charter. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS
Minerals Council SA president Mxolisi Mgojo says the industry lobby group wants further talks on the Mining Charter. Picture: RUSSELL ROBERTS

The Minerals Council SA will talk to mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe and his team about a few issues that it is unhappy with in the recently gazetted Mining Charter 2018.

While the council declared its support of the intentions and content of the charter that Mantashe gazetted last week, there were a number of issues that concerned it, council president Mxolisi Mgojo said.

Mantashe has said there will be a two-month window to develop implementation guidelines for the charter, which the industry hopes will bring further clarity to the obligations placed on mining companies to secure their mining and exploration licences.

“The Minerals Council will seek to engage the minister on the unresolved issues to find workable solutions,” Mgojo said in a statement.

“This new charter is the product of substantial engagement between key stakeholders and is a compromise that reflects different difficult choices that have been made,” he said.

“The Minerals Council considers this charter to represent a policy instrument that provides a clear and durable framework for securing a transformed industry with meaningful broad-based economic empowerment within which the critical goals of growth and competitiveness can realistically be achieved.”

Among the areas of concern were the limitations imposed on the continuing consequences of past empowerment deals, a concept commonly known as once-empowered always empowered.

The charter says the 26% targets set in the first two charters would have to be increased to the new level of 30% when mining rights were renewed or transferred in a sale.

The procurement targets set in the charter, demanding a high level of local sourcing and the inclusion of black-owned businesses, which are currently limited and cannot meet the targets set in the charter, were another area of concern.

“It is also hoped that greater clarity and certainty will be obtained in the coming weeks, as the guidelines for implementation are developed,” Mgojo said.

seccombea@bdfm.co.za

NEWS ANALYSIS: Final horse-trading under way for Mining Charter

Gwede Mantashe has delivered a compromise document that is workable
Companies
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: A tough row to hoe

While the intention of forcing community ownership on mining companies cannot be argued with, it has proved a challenging exercise in reality
Opinion
1 day ago

How the stimulus package will jolt our sluggish economy

South Africans are battling to cope with increasingly tough economic conditions. Here's what the government plans to do about it
Opinion
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Group Five forced to shift to new businesses to ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
Chinese telecoms giant Huawei targets SA’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Top CEOs back SA’s first cannabis lager beer
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Group Five’s struggles deepen as Kpone delays in ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Brics bank taps its strong credit rating to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

NEWS ANALYSIS: Final horse-trading under way for Mining Charter
Companies / Mining

State eases some of the more controversial provisions in Mining Charter
National

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.