Exxaro almost doubles interim dividend as higher coal prices boost bottom line

16 August 2018 - 08:48 Lisa Steyn
Exxaro Group’s Inyanda Coal Mine in Witbank. Picture: ROBERT TSHABALALA
Exxaro has almost doubled its interim dividend, declaring a dividend of R5.30 per share, as profits grew on the back of higher coal prices in the first half of the year.

In its interim results for the six months to June 30, released on Thursday morning, the coal and heavy minerals mining company recorded revenue growth of 14% from a year earlier, to R12.3bn. Net operating profit was up 7% to R3.1bn.

Profits were driven by a good performance from the coal operations, thanks to improved coal sales prices as well as higher Eskom commercial volumes at Grootegeluk, based on demand from the Medupi power station as it ramped up.

The average price per ton achieved on exports was $79, compared with $65 in the comparable period, but this was offset by a stronger average rand exchange rate of R12.30 to the dollar, compared with R13.20 in the first half of 2017.

Headline earnings per share rose 39% to R12.22.

The interim dividend of R5.30 was R2.30 more than last year’s, and would amount to R1.3bn to be paid to external shareholders, payable on September 25, the company said.

In a trading statement last week, Exxaro forewarned of a jump and said it was mainly due to the movement in the number of shares as a result of the implementation of a replacement black economic empowerment transaction during 2017, resulting in the BEE shares being treated as treasury shares and so excluded from the weighted average number of shares.

The company said it expected a stable outlook for the coal business in the second half of the year, based on very favourable trading conditions in domestic markets and strong international coal prices.

A business optimisation strategy was expected to increase output.

